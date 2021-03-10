Lifespan opens COVID-19 vaccine clinics to immunocompromised

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders ages 16 and older who are immunocompromised are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics run by Lifespan, a spokesperson confirms to 12 News.

The spokesperson said Lifespan is going off the R.I. Department of Health’s list of underlying health conditions that put people at higher risk for hospitalization if they contract COVID-19, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and kidney disease.

PDF: See the full list here »

In addition to those individuals, Lifespan is also vaccinating all people ages 65 and older, as well as those on the transplant waiting list.

People with underlying conditions must fill out an attestation form while registering for the vaccine but documentation is not required.

Lifespan: Schedule a vaccine appointment »

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the Health Department, said Lifespan was able to expand eligibility because it has extra doses this week, noting that it’s not reflective of a statewide policy change.

People ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions are included in the next eligibility group, and Wendelken said the Health Department expects to update the statewide distribution plans later this week.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rhode Island opened its third mass vaccination site at a former Benny’s store in Middletown.

On Thursday, K-12 teachers, school employees and child care workers statewide will become eligible to make an appointment at a city- or town-run clinic. However, they’re not yet eligible for the state-run clinics unless they’re 65 or older.