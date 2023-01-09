JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan announced Monday that a fourth urgent care location will open next week in Johnston as COVID-19 cases rise.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised the COVID-19 community level to “high” for Newport, Providence and Kent counties. Bristol and Washington counties are at “medium.”

The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said cases have nearly doubled over the past month: 204 cases per 100,000 residents as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Lifespan says the new site on Commerce Way will give those who live in the Providence County area quick access to medical care.

“I am proud Lifespan is taking another step in delivering the care our neighbors need, when and where they need it most,” Lifespan Urgent Care Medical Director Olivier Gherardi said. “Lifespan Urgent Care centers provide their surrounding communities the expertise and compassion they need – and expect – when being treated by Rhode Island’s leading health care providers.”

The new urgent care will initially be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except certain holidays, according to Lifespan. The hours will be expanded in the coming weeks.

Lifespan already has urgent care centers in Providence, Warwick and Middletown.