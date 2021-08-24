Lifespan modifies visitation policy over growing COVID-19 concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — In an attempt to keep patients safe, Lifespan has limited its visitation policy at its hospitals and ambulatory care sites amid the increase of COVID-19 cases.

Lifespan is now limiting the number of visitors per patient, and fewer family members/escorts are allowed during an emergency intake. Outside food may not be brought in during a visit as well.

Inpatients in most settings will be allowed a single visitor at a time, up to a limit of two throughout the duration of the stay.

Some elements of the visitor policy remain unchanged. Visitation exceptions will continue to be made for end-of-life care patients, and Hasbro Children’s inpatients may have two visitors alternating between 8 am-6 pm and 6 pm-8 am.

All visitors must be at least 18-years-old and must wear a hospital mask over their nose and mouth.

Visitors with COVID symptoms will be denied access, regardless of vaccination status.

Lifespan says they understand this is difficult for patients and their loved ones, but is a necessary move to protect their health and safety, as well as the safety of health care workers.

Detailed visitor guidelines can be found on Lifespan’s website.