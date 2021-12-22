CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Lifespan hospitals to require proof of vaccination or negative test from visitors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s largest hospital group is updating its COVID-19 safety measures to help protect patients amid the recent spike in cases.

Lifespan announced Wednesday that starting next week, anyone looking to visit a loved one will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test administered within the previous 48 hours.

There will be exceptions for end-of-life visitation, Lifespan said, along with escorts for patients with disabilities, birthing partners, and parents and caregivers of pediatric patients.

The changes go into effect on Monday, Dec. 27, at all Lifespan facilities, which include Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital.

Providence

