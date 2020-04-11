Lifespan hospitals in ‘desperate need’ of Sani-Cloth disposable wipes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Local hospitals are in dire need of commercial-grade disinfectant wipes, Christina O’Reilly, a spokesperson for Rhode Island top hospital group Lifespan said Friday.
O’Reilly said its hospitals need Sani-Cloth disposable wipes, and Clorox wipes won’t cut it.
Here’s what Lifespan is looking for:
- Sani-Cloth® AF3 Germicidal Disposable Wipe
- Sani-Cloth® Bleach Germicidal Disposable Wipe
- Super Sani-Cloth® Germicidal Disposable Wipe
Companies in Rhode Island that can provide these wipes are asked to email supplychaininfo@lifespan.org with the quantity and type of wipes available.
