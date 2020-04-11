Live Now
Lifespan hospitals in ‘desperate need’ of Sani-Cloth disposable wipes

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Local hospitals are in dire need of commercial-grade disinfectant wipes, Christina O’Reilly, a spokesperson for Rhode Island top hospital group Lifespan said Friday.

O’Reilly said its hospitals need Sani-Cloth disposable wipes, and Clorox wipes won’t cut it.

Here’s what Lifespan is looking for:

  • Sani-Cloth® AF3 Germicidal Disposable Wipe
  • Sani-Cloth® Bleach Germicidal Disposable Wipe
  • Super Sani-Cloth® Germicidal Disposable Wipe

Companies in Rhode Island that can provide these wipes are asked to email supplychaininfo@lifespan.org with the quantity and type of wipes available.

Providence

