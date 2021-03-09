Lifespan has vaccine openings in Providence, Newport for people 65+

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan announced Tuesday that it has open COVID-19 vaccination appointments this week at clinics in Providence and Newport.

Interested individuals ages 65 and older can request an appointment by calling (401) 475-SHOT between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Eligible Rhode Islanders can also schedule an appointment on Lifespan’s website.

Make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment here »

Lifespan says there is a limited number of doses available for first-shot appointments this week only and they are looking to fill those slots immediately.

