PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan has scheduled a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the military medical personnel working at Rhode Island Hospital.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that teams of military doctors, nurses and other medical professionals would be deployed to Rhode Island and five other states in need.

A group of 23 medical workers arrived at Rhode Island Hospital late last week, while 14 went to Kent Hospital in Warwick.

The personnel will support the hospitals’ emergency departments and medical/surgical units as they deal with staffing shortages and a surge of COVID-19 patients.