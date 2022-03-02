PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In response to declining COVID-19 case numbers, Lifespan and Care New England are easing visitation restrictions at some of their facilities.

Starting Wednesday, Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Newport Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital have increased the number of visitors allowed for patients.

At Rhode Island Hospital, adult inpatients are allowed two visitors at a time with up to six total visitors during their stay. Visitation hours have also been extended from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Newport Hospital and The Miriam Hospital will now allow two visitors per visitation session.

Hasbro Children’s Hospital will allow two visitors and two parents or guardians, however, only two people are allowed in at a time and one parent can stay overnight between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

For the behavioral health units at all Lifespan hospitals, adult inpatients can have one visitor at a time.

Lifespan is still requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative PCR test.

Last week, Care New England also made changes to its visitation policy for Kent Hospital. Inpatients are allowed one visitor at a time between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Patients with COVID-19 are not allowed to have visitors.

In Kent’s maternity ward, patients may have “one birth partner during their entire stay” and are also allowed a doula while in labor. The visitation times for the birth partner are unrestricted.

One visitor is allowed for those receiving ambulatory surgery, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services.

Kent Hospital said it will make accommodations for patients with disabilities to allow “enhanced visitation.” Visitors are not allowed in the emergency department, except for pediatric patients, who are allowed a visitor at all times.

The full guidelines are posted on the Lifespan and the Care New England websites.