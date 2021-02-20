CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Less than half were 75 or older that received shots at two RI mass vaccination sites

12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — According to the Department of Health, only 44% of the people who received shots at the two mass vaccination sites in the state were 75-years-old or older.

Those who aged in range from 65 to 74 accounted for 40% of the vaccines, while people younger than 65-years-old received 16% of the shots.

Others who received the vaccine included outpatient healthcare providers, first responders and long term care facility staff.

On Thursday, the state’s first two mass vaccinations sites at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in downtown Providence and the former Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston began administering shots.

