Layoffs, loss of profit among impacts for restaurants ordered to close

WARWICK R.I. (WPRI) ─ Restaurant owner Dino Passaretta recently made a very tough decision last week: he had to lay off several of his employees.

“That was one of the most difficult things I had to do in a long time,” he said.

Passaretta owns several restaurants, including Vanda in Warwick. The decision was made soon after business began to rapidly decline, with many customers opting to stay home in response to the coronavirus.

Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered all dine-in restaurants to be temporarily closed starting Tuesday. Take out, drive-thru and delivery services can continue.

Passaretta said Vanda will offer take out options, for now.

“I believe we are going to offer take out, and maybe even family-style options,” he said. “For this week we’ll see what happens, see how we do this week and make decisions from that point on.”

The hardships impacting local businesses are not lost on Raimondo. She said the decision to temporarily close dining rooms was a difficult decision for her, but one made in the interest of public health.

“We will find a way to make it up to you,” Raimondo said to restaurant owners. “You are doing the right thing. You are heroic in this effort.”

David Dadekian of Eat Drink Rhode Island said the decision will have long-term effects on the food service industry statewide.

“I hate to put too much of a scare on it, but this is an enormous economic problem,” he said.

Dadekian encourages customers to support local businesses whenever possible, like purchasing a gift card to use during a future visit, for example.

“This is going to be a trickle-down process, unfortunately,” Dadekian said. “Restaurants aren’t ordering food, eventually that will hit the farms, it’s going to hit the farmers.”

Passaretta said any food his restaurants are unable to sell while closed will be donated to a local food pantry.

Raimondo said all dining rooms will remain closed until at least March 30.

