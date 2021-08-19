Latest winner of $1 million vaccination lottery announced

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who is latest winner of the state’s $1 million lottery for those vaccinated against COVID-19 says she plans to set aside the money for her children’s college education.

State officials also said Thursday that the winner of the contest’s $300,000 college scholarship is a high schooler who hopes to follow in her mother’s footsteps and pursue a nursing degree.

Thursday’s announcement is for the fourth of five drawings in the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway.

Thursday is also the registration deadline for the final giveaway, which will be announced next Thursday.

Massachusetts remains one of the most vaccinated states in the nation.