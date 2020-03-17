Last US state without virus confirms 1st case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) ─ West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday night said the state has reported its first positive case of the new coronavirus, meaning that all 50 states have now confirmed cases.

Justice said the confirmed case is in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, an area close to Washington, D.C. He did not immediately disclose the county where the illness occurred.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

