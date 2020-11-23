Last of 3 new RIDOH testing sites opens in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The last of Rhode Island’s new asymptomatic testing sites will open at the Stop & Shop in Greenville Monday.

Last week, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced three new testing sites in an effort to bolster testing in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’ve heard from a lot of you, it’s taking too long to schedule,” Raimondo said. “We’re behind, but we’re going to get better.”

The Stop & Shop testing site is one of two focusing on people without COVID-19 symptoms. It opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, and visitors need to make an appointment at portal.ri.gov.

On Friday, the parking lot at McCoy Stadium opened to test people with and without symptoms, and on Saturday the South Road Elementary School in South Kingstown also began testing asymptomatic individuals.

The new testing sites are said to be providing an additional 2,000 daily tests to the asymptomatic testing capacity and an additional 200 daily tests for people with symptoms. This is on top of the tests being conducted at places like CVS.

“We have seen the demand for testing increase substantially over the last 10 days and we’re continuing to roll out additional testing sites,” CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo said in an interview with “Face The Nation” on CBS Sunday. “We’ll have more than 5,000 within the next two or three weeks, including about 1,000 point of care testing sites where we’ll use the antigen test and will provide real time results in about 30 minutes.”