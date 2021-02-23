Kent Hospital releases new visitation policies

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With medical facilities in Rhode Island now able to bring back visitors, Kent Hospital updated its visitation policies on Tuesday.

The hospital will allow each patient to have one visitor from 10 a.m. to noon and another from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entry.

End-of-life visitation is permitted, however, there will continue to be no routine visitation with COVID-19 patients.

A birth partner will be allowed at all times, along with a designated doula, the hospital said.

Routine visitors will also not be permitted in the emergency department, but the hospital said exceptions can be made in collaboration with the care team and nursing leadership.