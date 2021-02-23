CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Kent Hospital releases new visitation policies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With medical facilities in Rhode Island now able to bring back visitors, Kent Hospital updated its visitation policies on Tuesday.

The hospital will allow each patient to have one visitor from 10 a.m. to noon and another from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entry.

End-of-life visitation is permitted, however, there will continue to be no routine visitation with COVID-19 patients.

A birth partner will be allowed at all times, along with a designated doula, the hospital said.

Routine visitors will also not be permitted in the emergency department, but the hospital said exceptions can be made in collaboration with the care team and nursing leadership.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/19/21: Richard Arenberg and Joseph Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community