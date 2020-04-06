Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

Kent County Courthouse and R.I. Traffic Tribunal closed due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kent County courthouse_195516

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice Paul A. Suttell has ordered two more courthouses to close due to the coronavirus.

On Sunday, he signed an executive order closing the Noel Judicial Complex (Kent County Courthouse) in Warwick after a law enforcement member who entered the building on April 2 tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Justice also moved to close the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal after an employee of the courthouse tested positive for COVID-19.

The buildings will be disinfected while closed, according to a spokesperson for the courts. There is no word on when the courthouses will reopen.

The number of court hearings has already been significantly reduced statewide, with McGrath Judicial Complex (Washington County) in South Kingstown and the Murray Judicial Complex (Newport County) in Newport already closed to conserve resources and critical supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

Emergency and essential matters in all counties for Family Court, District Court and the Traffic Tribunal now may be heard at the Garrahy Judicial Complex in Providence. Emergency and essential matters for Superior Court will now be heard at the Licht Judicial Complex on Benefit Street in Providence. However, violation presentments will continue to take place at the Garrahy Judicial Complex.

