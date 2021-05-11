JWU requiring all on-campus students to get vaccinated by fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnson & Wales University (JWU) has joined other colleges in requiring that students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall semester.

JWU said they made the decision after careful consultation with government and public health officials.

“Through widespread vaccination, we can work to accelerate the return to a more traditional college experience, including seamless delivery of in-person courses, more on-campus events and activities, and the resumption of our on-campus visitor and guest policy,” JWU Providence Campus President Marie Bernardo-Sousa said in a statement.

The university says consideration will be given to students requesting an exemption for medical, religious or other reasons.

Any student who plans to participate in online-only classes will not be required to get vaccinated unless they choose to come to campus to use the library, fitness center or dining services.

In March, the university announced plans to return to full operations in the fall, bringing all students back to campus with courses being offered in person as well as hybrid.

The summer session will continue to be fully remote, according to university officials.

“We look forward to more normal times as the JWU community and those around us become fully vaccinated,” Bernardo-Sousa added.

Brown University and Roger Williams University are also requiring students to get vaccinated.