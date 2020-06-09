COVID-19: 9 deaths, 55 new cases reported in RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 800 Rhode Islanders have now died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) reported Tuesday.

Nine new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 808, along with 55 new positive cases since Monday.

The number of people in the hospital fell slightly to 144 and while the number of patients on ventilators declined by one to 19, the number of patients in the ICU climbed to 31 from 28, according to RIDOH.

Gov. Gina Raimondo does not have a briefing scheduled for Tuesday, since starting this week she’s reduced it from daily to three per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

On Monday, Raimondo announced plans to expand testing to include people not showing symptoms, starting with workers at child care centers and close-contact businesses like salons, barbershops and gyms, as well as those who’ve recently attended a large protest.

The goal is to test 900 asymptomatic people per day.

