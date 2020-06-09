1  of  2
Live Now
Replay of US Senate Primary Debate between Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy Thousands gather for George Floyd’s funeral in Houston
12 RESPONDS //
What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

COVID-19: 9 deaths, 55 new cases reported in RI

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 800 Rhode Islanders have now died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) reported Tuesday.

Nine new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 808, along with 55 new positive cases since Monday.

The number of people in the hospital fell slightly to 144 and while the number of patients on ventilators declined by one to 19, the number of patients in the ICU climbed to 31 from 28, according to RIDOH.

(Story continues below.)

Gov. Gina Raimondo does not have a briefing scheduled for Tuesday, since starting this week she’s reduced it from daily to three per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

On Monday, Raimondo announced plans to expand testing to include people not showing symptoms, starting with workers at child care centers and close-contact businesses like salons, barbershops and gyms, as well as those who’ve recently attended a large protest.

The goal is to test 900 asymptomatic people per day.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Tuesday

*Gov. Gina Raimondo Coronavirus Briefings are now Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com