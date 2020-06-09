Baker, Polito tour New Balance facility that’s made 1M+ masks, other PPE

BOSTON (WPRI) — The demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) in Massachusetts remains high as workplaces across the state reopen.

A wider variety of businesses and services became available on Monday as the state entered Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan. Restaurants can start offering outdoor dining, retailers can reopen with occupancy limits, and child care facilities can welcome kids back.

On Tuesday, Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito paid a visit to the New Balance facility in Lawrence, which converted its operations to manufacture PPE. The company has produced more than a million masks to date, according to Baker, as well as fixed thousands of masks for Brigham and Women’s Hospital that had degraded straps upon receipt.

“We’re proud that so many Massachusetts manufacturers have stepped up like New Balance has and will be there to meet this demand in the months ahead,” Baker said.

He said the public health metrics continue to trend in the right direction, with the positive test rate dropping below 5% and the number of hospitalizations dropping below 1,500.

Polito said while the start of Phase 2 is encouraging, the virus is still here, and urged everyone to continue to keep your distance, wear masks, and practice good hygiene.

“We’ve asked a lot of the people of this Commonwealth and we’ve asked a lot of the businesses to adapt to these new standards,” Polito said. “We’re also going to ask a lot of you as a customer when you start to make choices about where to go and what to do outside of your home and your workplaces.”

Polito also encouraged people to consider buying locally and supporting small businesses as they work to get back on their feet.

On Monday, Baker signed a bill into law that would increase the amount of publicly available COVID-19 data and expand data collection capabilities.

“We’re hopeful that the new legislation will help put a finer point on data collection for seniors, and ensure the DPH has access to complete information to identify infection rates and health disparities across the Commonwealth,” he said Tuesday.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

