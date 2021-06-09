RI surpasses Biden goal to get 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

Nearly 75% of Rhode Islanders 18 and older have received at least one shot and more than 65% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

Health officials announced the milestone during a COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee meeting on Tuesday. They said although they surpassed the goal, they will not be slowing down vaccination efforts.

Wednesday’s data also showed 35 new coronavirus cases and more than 6,700 tests conducted the previous day, so the percent positivity came out to 0.5%.

Three more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Health Department, bringing the death toll to 2,722.

Health officials say 44 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, with five patients in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators.