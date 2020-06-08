Live Now
Town Hall: Courageous Conversations on Race in RI
Gov. Raimondo to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Starting this week, Raimondo will go from giving daily briefings to only having three per week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday all at 1 p.m.

The Rhode Island Department of Health has also shifted to only updating COVID-19 data online Monday through Friday. Data will no longer be updated over the weekend.

On Friday, Raimondo announced 16 more COVID-19-related deaths in Rhode Island, bringing the state’s total to 772.

Raimondo also announced another 113 people tested positive, for a total of 15,441 confirmed cases since March 1.

The state has reported about 100 new positive tests per day for most of the last week, according to state data records.

According to the health department, there are currently 182 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Friday. Of those patients, 37 are in the ICU and 23 are on ventilators.

Live Cams on WPRI.com