RI reports further improvements in weekly COVID-19 data

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All three of the weekly COVID-19 metrics being tracked by the Rhode Island Department of Health continue to show improvement, according to new data released Tuesday.

Percent positivity by week declined from 0.8% last week to 0.5% this week, the data shows, while new hospital admissions went down from 42 to 33 and new cases per 100,000 residents fell from 36 to 20.

Health officials also reported 22 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and nearly 5,000 tests administered the previous day, putting the daily positivity rate at 0.4%.

The data also shows two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s reported death toll to 2,719.

The Department of Health said 43 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with five patients in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators.

Nearly 575,000 people are now considered fully vaccinated in the state, according to the data, and more than 664,000 have received at least one dose so far.