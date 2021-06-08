CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI reports further improvements in weekly COVID-19 data

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All three of the weekly COVID-19 metrics being tracked by the Rhode Island Department of Health continue to show improvement, according to new data released Tuesday.

Percent positivity by week declined from 0.8% last week to 0.5% this week, the data shows, while new hospital admissions went down from 42 to 33 and new cases per 100,000 residents fell from 36 to 20.

Health officials also reported 22 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and nearly 5,000 tests administered the previous day, putting the daily positivity rate at 0.4%.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

The data also shows two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s reported death toll to 2,719.

The Department of Health said 43 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with five patients in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators.

Nearly 575,000 people are now considered fully vaccinated in the state, according to the data, and more than 664,000 have received at least one dose so far.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/4/2020: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community