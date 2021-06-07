CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
No COVID-related deaths, 67 new cases reported since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged over the weekend as another 7,000 people became fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Along with no additional fatalities, the R.I. Department of Health reported 67 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday and added 15 cases to the daily totals prior to that.

More than 572,000 people in the state are now fully vaccinated, health officials said, while nearly 663,000 are partially vaccinated, having received at least one dose.

The data also showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 42 patients, with five in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

