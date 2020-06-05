Breaking News
Unemployment rate falls to 13.3%; US adds 2.5 million jobs
Raimondo, RIDOH to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm Friday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will hold her next daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Friday along with Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

On Thursday, Raimondo extended her mask-wearing order for another month and announced plans to not just rebuild the state’s health care system, but improve it in the long-term. She also said $150 million in federal aid will go to hospitals to help address their financial needs in the short-term.

RIDOH reported 14 more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 756, along with 100 new positive cases. The hospitalization rate declined slightly.

Next week, Raimondo will go from daily briefings to three per week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

