Raimondo, RIDOH to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

On Wednesday, Raimondo announced 10 more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 742.

Raimondo also announced another 107 people tested positive and 2,717 people tested negative, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.8%.

The governor has hailed the low positivity rate for two days, saying that’s a sign the disease isn’t spreading too quickly, even as the state nears one month of reopening.

According to the health department, there are currently 189 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Wednesday. Of those patients, 44 are in the ICU and 30 are on ventilators.

