RI seeing decline in rate of COVID-19 community transmission; 20 new cases, 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s rate of community transmission of COVID-19 fell again on Wednesday, putting it closer to being considered a “low transmission” state by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Data released by the R.I. Department of Health shows Rhode Island had a rate of 10.5 new cases per 100,000 persons over the past week, which puts the state in the CDC’s “moderate transmission” category.

To be considered low transmission, that rate must fall below 10 new cases per 100,000 persons.

The Health Department on Wednesday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and a daily positivity rate of 0.4%, with 5,216 tests administered the previous day.

Two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting the virus, bringing the reported death toll to 2,730.

Currently, 21 people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19, with two patients in the intensive care unit and on ventilators.

Rhode Island surpassed 690,000 people at least partially vaccinated, which is roughly 65% of the state’s population, while more than 631,000 (59%) are considered fully vaccinated.

Earlier on Wednesday, state leaders announced new guidelines for K-12 schools, which included a full return to in-person learning and the removal of the indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated students and staff.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to everyone ages 12 and older in Rhode Island, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to everyone ages 18 and older.

Providence

