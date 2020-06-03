Breaking News
Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 2:30 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Tuesday, Raimondo announced 12 more COVID-19-related deaths in Rhode Island, bringing the state’s total to 732. Nursing home residents currently make up 76% of all COVID-19 deaths in Rhode Island, according to the governor.

Raimondo also announced another 101 new positive cases, for a total of 15,112 confirmed cases since March 1. Raimondo noted that the rate of positive tests has been below 5% for days.

According to the health department, there are currently 188 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 48 are in the ICU and 31 are on ventilators.

The governor’s briefing Tuesday was dominated by questions related to the previous night’s violent scene in Providence, as police arrested more than 60 people after a series of break-ins, vandalism, and the torching of a police car.

Alexander-Scott said if public health officials see a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the next two weeks, it will be challenging to pinpoint the exact cause due to protests and other large gatherings being held around the same time the state entered Phase 2.

