McKee, RI Department of Health to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since last year, Rhode Island’s COVID-19 briefing will be held at the State House instead of at the Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium.

Gov. Dan McKee and the R.I. Department of Health are scheduled to hold their bi-weekly briefing at 1 p.m.

McKee announced that COVID-19 briefings will now be held on a bi-weekly basis, along with bi-weekly briefings on issues unrelated to the pandemic.

The outdoor mask requirement for all Rhode Islanders, regardless of their vaccination status, was dropped on Wednesday by the governor.

The state also passed the milestone of over 550,000 people being fully vaccinated.

With more than half of Rhode Island’s population now fully immunized, McKee announced at his last briefing that they would begin winding down operations at the mass vaccination sites in South Kingstown and Woonsocket.

McKee is expected to announce when the mass vaccination site at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center will begin ramping down at the briefing Thursday.

A school guidance timeline is also expected to be discussed.

The next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Thursday, June 17.