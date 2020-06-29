Raimondo to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Raimondo is expected to make an announcement about the state moving into Phase 3 of her reopening plan, which could begin as early as Tuesday.

The governor said she planned to meet with health experts over the weekend to discuss how to prevent the rapid spread of the virus as people start gathering in larger groups.

Phase 3 would include loosening restrictions for gyms, youth sports, personal services, and more. New guidance for restaurants and retail has not been released yet.

On Friday, Raimondo announced seven more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 927.

RIDOH reported another 25 positive cases out of 2,253 tests, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 1.1%.

That’s the lowest rate recorded since WPRI 12 started tracking the metric after the state expanded testing to anyone with symptoms on April 2.

Alexander-Scott also confirmed the state’s first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, an emerging illness found in some children after they contract COVID-19.

According to the health department, there are currently 91 people in the hospital as of Friday, marking the first time the number dipped below 100 since March 31, records show. Of those patients, 16 are in the intensive care unit and 15 are on ventilators.

