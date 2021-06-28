CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 44 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 0 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged over the weekend as vaccination efforts continue statewide.

Along with no additional fatalities, the R.I. Department of Health on Monday reported 44 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday and added nine cases to previous daily totals.

Twenty COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in the state, which is the fewest since mid-March 2020, according to Health Department data. Of the current patients, three are in the intensive care unit and two are on ventilators.

According to health officials, 65% of Rhode Islanders (688,286) are at least partially vaccinated, having received the first of two Pfizer or Moderna doses. As of Monday, roughly 59% (628,754) were fully vaccinated.

At 11.6 new cases per 100,000 persons over the past week, Rhode Island remains in the “moderate” category for community transmission, as set by the CDC.

