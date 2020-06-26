CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • 12 Responds    • Community Focus    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

Posted: / Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their final COVID-19 briefing of the week at 1 p.m. Friday.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

On Thursday, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) said eight more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 920.

(Story continues below.)

RIDOH also announced 40 new positive cases out of more than 3,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 1.3%.

Hospitalizations declined slightly this week, with 103 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Thursday. Of those patients, 18 are in the intensive care unit and 17 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Providence

