Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their final COVID-19 briefing of the week at 1 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) said eight more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 920.

RIDOH also announced 40 new positive cases out of more than 3,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 1.3%.

Hospitalizations declined slightly this week, with 103 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Thursday. Of those patients, 18 are in the intensive care unit and 17 are on ventilators.

