8 more COVID-19 deaths in RI; low rate of new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another eight Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) reported Thursday, though the rate of new cases remained low.
According to RIDOH, 40 new positive cases were found out of 3,141 tests conducted for a daily positivity rate of 1.3%.
The statewide rate of positive tests has been below 3% since June 11.
There was little change in the hospitalization data on Thursday, with 103 patients in total (down from 104) which includes 18 patients in intensive care (down from 18) and 17 on ventilators (up from 16).
Rhode Island’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 920.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
