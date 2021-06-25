65% of Rhode Islanders at least partially vaccinated, data shows

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Approximately 65% of Rhode Islanders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the most recent data from the R.I. Department of Health.

On Friday, the data showed more than 685,000 people in the state are at least partially vaccinated, and of those, more than 621,000 are considered fully vaccinated.

Health officials also reported that one more Rhode Islander has died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,728.

The daily positivity rate remained low at 0.2%, with more than 6,000 tests conducted the previous day and 14 new cases found.

The state’s rate of community transmission has been on the decline since the Health Department began highlighting that metric. At 11.5 new cases per 100,000 persons over the past seven days, Rhode Island is in the CDC’s “moderate transmission” category. To be considered “low transmission,” the rate must get below 10 new cases per 100,000 persons.

Health officials also said 22 people in the state are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with five patients in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.

On Friday, the General Assembly passed legislation, introduced by Sen. Alana DiMario and Rep. David Morales, that would prohibit health insurance companies from charging out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19 treatments.

The legislation would also mandate all COVID-19 testing or vaccination be free during and after the expiration of the state of emergency order.

The measure now goes to Governor Dan McKee’s office.