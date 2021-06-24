RI’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 1% since May 27; 19 new cases, 1 death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For nearly a month, Rhode Island’s daily rate of positive COVID-19 tests has remained below 1%, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

On Thursday, the Health Department reported a positivity rate of 0.3%, with more than 5,500 tests conducted the previous day and 19 new positive cases found.

In addition, the state currently has 26 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the fewest since March 2020. Of those patients, seven are in the intensive care unit and three are on ventilators.

One more Rhode Islander has died after contracting the virus, according to health officials.

Rhode Island remains in the “moderate” category for community transmission, with a rate of 12.8 new cases per 100,000 persons over the past seven days.

The data also shows more than 619,000 people in the state are now fully vaccinated, while 684,000 in total have received at least one dose.

On Wednesday, Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island joined other schools in the area in requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.