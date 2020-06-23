RI reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths as positivity rate, hospitalizations hold steady

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health, (RIDOH) announced Tuesday that three more people in the state have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 906.

RIDOH also reported 71 new positive cases out of 3,492 tests conducted for a daily positivity rate of 2%.

While the number of hospitalizations fell by one to 105, the number of patients in the ICU (19) and on ventilators (17) climbed slightly since Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines