Raimondo, RIDOH to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

In Friday’s press briefing, Raimondo unveiled how Rhode Island will move into Phase 3 of her reopening plan, which could begin as soon as early July.

On Friday, the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) announced nine more COVID-19-related deaths in Rhode Island for a total of 894.

RIDOH also announced another 68 people tested positive for the virus out of roughly 3,000 tests for a daily positivity rate of 2.3%.

According to the health department, as of Friday, there are currently 123 Rhode Islanders in the hospital. Of those patients, 23 are in the intensive care unit and 12 are on ventilators.

