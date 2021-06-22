RI’s weekly COVID-19 rates continue to fall; nearly 70% of adults fully vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health provided new week-over-week COVID-19 data on Tuesday, which showed further improvement in the key metrics being tracked.

The state’s positivity rate ticked down from 0.5% last week to 0.4% this week, while new hospital admissions by week declined from 24 to 22 and new cases per 100,000 residents by week dropped from 18 to 13.

Rhode Island is still in the “moderate” category in terms of community transmission, which is based on the rate of new cases per 100,000 residents over a period of seven days. To be considered “low transmission,” the state must drop below 10 new cases per 100,000 population from the current 12.5.

The Health Department on Tuesday also reported 13 new positive cases and a 0.3% daily positivity rate, with 3,813 tests administered the previous day.

Two more Rhode Islanders died after contracting the virus, bringing the death toll to 2,726.

After falling below 30 for the first time since the first month of the pandemic, COVID-19 hospitalizations are back up to 32, with eight patients in intensive care and five on ventilators.

About 65% of Rhode Islanders (682,000) are at least partially vaccinated to date, according to the data, while about 58% (615,000) are now fully vaccinated.