RI has fewest COVID hospitalizations since March 2020; no deaths over weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rhode Island continues to decline, having fallen to fewer than 30 for the first time since the early days of the pandemic.

New data released Monday by the R.I. Department showed 29 total hospitalizations, with eight people in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators.

There were no COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend, according to the data, but 45 new infections were reported since data was last released on Friday. The Health Department also added one additional case to a previous day’s total.

The state is still in the “moderate” category in terms of transmission, with 13.6 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. However, that’s an improvement over last week, when the rate was over 15.

For Rhode Island to be considered “low transmission,” that rate must drop below 10 new cases per 100,000 people.

As for vaccinations, the data shows nearly 681,000 people in the state are at least partially vaccinated, and of those, 614,000 are considered fully vaccinated.