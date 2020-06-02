Live Now
Japan 2020 Live
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

COVID-19: Raimondo, RIDOH to hold daily briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health, will hold their daily coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Eyewitness News plans to air the news conference live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

On Monday, the state entered Phase 2 of Raimondo’s plan to gradually reopen the economy. With more businesses, services and activities becoming available, the governor urged people to continue following public safety guidelines like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks in public areas, and staying home when sick.

Reopening RI: What’s new for Phase 2?

For the first time in months, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 200 on Monday, according to RIDOH.

The health department also reported two more deaths and 67 new cases.

Raimondo called the latest data “encouraging,” and said she hoped to be in Phase 3 by late June or July.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com