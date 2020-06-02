COVID-19: Raimondo, RIDOH to hold daily briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health, will hold their daily coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Eyewitness News plans to air the news conference live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

On Monday, the state entered Phase 2 of Raimondo’s plan to gradually reopen the economy. With more businesses, services and activities becoming available, the governor urged people to continue following public safety guidelines like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks in public areas, and staying home when sick.

For the first time in months, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 200 on Monday, according to RIDOH.

The health department also reported two more deaths and 67 new cases.

Raimondo called the latest data “encouraging,” and said she hoped to be in Phase 3 by late June or July.

