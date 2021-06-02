CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Rhode Island reports 0 deaths from COVID-19, 38 new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island reported zero COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday for the second day in a row.

The R.I. Department of Health has reported only one death during the past five days, which is the lowest amount seen since March 2020.

The state’s total death toll is currently 2,712.

The state also reported 38 new coronavirus cases, with more than 6,000 tests conducted the prior day, bringing the percent positivity rate to 0.6%.

Rhode Island has at least partially vaccinated 654,651 people; more than 557,000 have been fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, McKee announced all Rhode Islanders no longer need to wear masks when outdoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

Health officials said 48 people are currently in the hospital with the virus, with 10 patients in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

