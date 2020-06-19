CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • 12 Responds    • Community Focus    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Raimondo is expected to announce more details about Phase 3 of reopening the state’s economy.

On Thursday, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced nine more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 885.

RIDOH also reported another 50 people tested positive for the virus out of 2,826 tests for a positivity rate of 1.7%.

According to the health department, there are currently 126 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Thursday. Of those patients, 23 are in the intensive care unit and 13 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Providence

