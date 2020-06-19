Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Raimondo is expected to announce more details about Phase 3 of reopening the state’s economy.

On Thursday, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced nine more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 885.

RIDOH also reported another 50 people tested positive for the virus out of 2,826 tests for a positivity rate of 1.7%.

According to the health department, there are currently 126 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Thursday. Of those patients, 23 are in the intensive care unit and 13 are on ventilators.

