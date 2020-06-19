Indoor dining can resume next week in Massachusetts

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

BOSTON (WPRI) — More businesses and services in Massachusetts will be able to resume or expand their operations next week as the state moves into the next step of Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, the governor announced Friday.

Beginning on Monday, June 22, restaurants will be able to reopen their dining rooms for indoor service, retailers can open their dressing rooms (by appointment only), close-contact personal services can reopen with restrictions in place, and offices can allow up to 50% of their workforce to return, according to Baker.

In order for that to happen, those businesses must follow the sector-specific safety protocols, create a COVID-19 control plan, and complete a self-certification.

Baker said there won’t be a capacity limit for restaurants, but tables must be spaced at least six feet apart.

While a decline in public health metrics such as new cases and hospitalizations allowed the state to move forward in Phase 2, Baker urged people to continue following guidance from health officials such as wearing a mask in public places, maintaining social distancing and staying home if you’re sick.

“We should keep in mind that COVID doesn’t take the summer off. We cannot and should not become complacent,” he said.

“We’re reopening and containing COVID, but it only works when everyone does their job to slow the spread,” Baker added. “We’re asking everybody to keep up the fight and it’s up to each of us to keep doing the work that limits the spread and keeps us moving forward.”

On Thursday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported 36 more deaths related to COVID-19, along with 199 newly confirmed cases and 72 new probable cases.

