Remaining COVID-19 restrictions lifted on “higher risk” activities in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the first day of summer around the corner, nearly all of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Rhode Island were lifted Friday.

The last regulations were on “higher risk” activities, including live indoor performances, indoor hookah, saunas, whirlpools and nightclubs.

Masks are still required indoors for people who are not fully-vaccinated, but capacity has been raised to 100% across the board, physical distance is no longer required and hookah, saunas and whirlpools may reopen.

The R.I. Department of Health stresses these settings and activities continue to be a higher risk for people who are not fully vaccinated.

Data released Friday shows more than 608,000 people are fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, with 678,000 people having received at least one dose.

Health officials also reported 24 new positive cases, with 6,500 tests conducted the previous day bringing the percent positivity rate to 0.4%.

The Department of Health began highlighting a new metric on Thursday, which tracks the rate of transmission. The data shows that this remains at moderate.

Health officials added 35 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, with eight patients in the intensive care unit and five patients on ventilators.

The data shows zero additional people passed away after contracting the virus.