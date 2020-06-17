Raimondo, RIDOH to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm Wednesday

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will hold her next COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. along with Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

The R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) reported Tuesday that 14 more Rhode Islanders died after contracting the virus for a total of 865.

Another 72 tests came back positive out of 3,016 performed for a daily positivity rate of 2.4%.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations climbed slightly on Tuesday, but the number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators declined.

