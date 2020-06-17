CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • 12 Responds    • Community Focus    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Reopening Info
•  12 Responds
•  Community Focus
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Raimondo, RIDOH to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm Wednesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //
What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will hold her next COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. along with Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the news conference live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

The R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) reported Tuesday that 14 more Rhode Islanders died after contracting the virus for a total of 865.

Another 72 tests came back positive out of 3,016 performed for a daily positivity rate of 2.4%.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations climbed slightly on Tuesday, but the number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators declined.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Wednesday

  • 11:30 a.m. – Newsfeed Now
  • 12 p.m.- Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Coronavirus Briefing
  • 2 p.m. – Tracking the Tropics
  • 2 p.m. – President Trump announces PREVENTS Task Force Roadmap

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com