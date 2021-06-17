RI still seeing ‘moderate transmission’ of COVID-19, per CDC threshold

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has started to highlight a new metric in the state’s daily COVID-19 data which tracks the rate of transmission.

The data shows the state had 15.6 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, which puts Rhode Island on the low end of the “moderate transmission” category under thresholds set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s the full breakdown of the CDC’s community transmission thresholds:

Low transmission: 0 – 9.99 cases per 100,000 persons

0 – 9.99 cases per 100,000 persons Moderate transmission: 10 – 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons

10 – 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons Substantial transmission: 50 – 99.99 cases per 100,000 persons

50 – 99.99 cases per 100,000 persons High transmission: 100+ cases per 100,000 persons

On Thursday, the Health Department reported 25 new cases and a 0.4% positivity rate, with 6,200 tests administered the previous day.

One more Rhode Islander died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,724.

Currently, 35 COVID-19 patients are in the state’s hospitals, with seven in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators, according to health officials.

More than 677,000 people in Rhode Island are at least partially vaccinated to date, and of those, 606,000 are considered fully vaccinated.