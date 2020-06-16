COVID-19: 72 new cases, 14 more deaths in RI

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After dropping below 2% for the first time on Monday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Rhode Island ticked up on Tuesday, according to new data released by the R.I. Department of Health.

Out of 3,016 tests performed, 72 people tested positive for the virus for a positivity rate of 2.4%.

The Health Department also reported 14 more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 865.

While the number of hospitalizations climbed slightly to 129 (from 127), there was a decline in the number of patients in the ICU (16) and on ventilators (13).

On Monday, hospital group Lifespan announced it discharged its 1,000th COVID-19 patient.

With numbers trending in a downward direction, Gov. Gina Raimondo thanked Rhode Islanders on Monday for their hard work and compliance with the safety regulations issued by her administration.

She also said summer camps will be able to open on June 29, and camps can apply for federal funding to help with the added operational costs associated with the new safety restrictions such as extra cleaning and more staffing. Visit ReopeningRI.com to apply and learn more.

Raimondo’s next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

