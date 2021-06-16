CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI daily COVID-19 positivity rate under 1% for 3 weeks in a row

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health reported a daily COVID-19 positivity rate of 0.4% on Wednesday, making it three straight weeks since the state has reported a rate over 1%.

Health officials reported 27 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, with nearly 6,700 tests conducted in the prior day.

The data also shows no additional people have died after contracting the virus.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health reported more than 600,000 people were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in the state.

The most recent data shows 603,482 people are now fully vaccinated, with 675,582 people having received at least one shot.

Health officials reported 34 people remain in the hospital with the virus, with seven patients in the intensive care unit and six patients on ventilators.

Providence

