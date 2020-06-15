Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday along with Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott to provide new information about the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The R.I. Department of Health will also release new COVID-19 data on Monday. The agency has stopped offering those updates on weekends.

On Friday, RIDOH announced 10 more COVID-19-related deaths in Rhode Island, bringing the state’s total to 833.

Nearly 16,000 confirmed cases have been reported in the state since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 141 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of mid-day Tuesday. Of those patients, 28 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.

Rhode Island’s data trends are being closely watched as the state enters the third week of Phase 2, which allowed for more businesses and services to reopen, and a number of large protests have been held recently. The incubation period for the virus is believed to be 10-14 days.

