RI to consolidate state-run COVID-19 test sites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a dozen high-volume COVID-19 testing sites in Rhode Island will close by the end of the month, Governor Dan McKee and the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) announced Monday.

State officials said the focus is being shifted to bringing testing to the most vulnerable populations through mobile and pop-up testing sites in communities with low vaccination rates, schools, travel destinations, and other places where outbreaks have happened.

“Please continue to get tested even if you are vaccinated and have symptoms,” McKee said. “Testing will continue to be an important way to keep Rhode Islanders safe as more and more Rhode Islanders across age bands get vaccinated and will help RIDOH identify emerging variants in our communities.”

Free testing will still be offered at 25 fixed sites throughout Rhode Island, as well as medical offices and retail pharmacies.

At the height of the state’s testing volume in April, roughly 125,000 were getting swabbed per week. Now, it is down to around 50,000 per week, according to the Health Department.

“The COVID-19 positivity rate in Rhode Island has gone down and vaccination rates are among the highest in the nation,” Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said. “But the pandemic is not over, and Rhode Islanders need to remain vigilant.”

As of Friday, more than 590,000 Rhode Islanders were fully vaccinated and 670,000 people in total had received at least one shot.

Saturday, June 26, is the last day of testing at the sites listed below:

Barrington Shopping Center: 180 County Road, Barrington

Dorrance Street: 79 Dorrance St., Providence

Park Holm Senior Center: 1 Eisenhower St., Newport

Stop & Shop Newport: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport

K12 CCRI- Newport: 1 John H. Chafee Blvd., Newport

K12 Pastore Campus: 19 Foster Road, Cranston

Sunday, June 27, is the last day of testing at the sites listed below.