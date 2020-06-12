CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • 12 Responds    • Community Focus    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Reopening Info
•  12 Responds
•  Community Focus
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Raimondo, RIDOH to provide coronavirus update at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //
What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Thursday, the department of health announced 11 more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 823.

Another 102 people tested positive, RIDOH reported, which was the first time in five days the number of new cases has been over 100.

(Story continues below.)

According to the health department, there were 146 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Thursday. Of those patients, 26 were in the ICU and 16 were on ventilators.

Earlier this week, Raimondo announced plans to begin testing people not showing symptoms, with a focus on employees of child-care and close-contact businesses and people who recently attended a large rally.

On Wednesday, she said her goal is to have in-person public school classes resume on Aug. 31 across the state.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Friday

  • 11:30 a.m. – Newsfeed Now
  • 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker briefing at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • 1 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Coronavirus Briefing

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com