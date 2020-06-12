Raimondo, RIDOH to provide coronavirus update at 1 pm

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Thursday, the department of health announced 11 more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 823.

Another 102 people tested positive, RIDOH reported, which was the first time in five days the number of new cases has been over 100.

(Story continues below.)

According to the health department, there were 146 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Thursday. Of those patients, 26 were in the ICU and 16 were on ventilators.

Earlier this week, Raimondo announced plans to begin testing people not showing symptoms, with a focus on employees of child-care and close-contact businesses and people who recently attended a large rally.

On Wednesday, she said her goal is to have in-person public school classes resume on Aug. 31 across the state.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines