Azar joins Baker on tour of Boston hospital

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar joined Gov. Charlie Baker on a visit to Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to see how the state is responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Azar toured the hospital’s COVID-19 test kit assembly areas and visited the primary care practice Friday to hear about work being done to care for patients during the pandemic.

Azar expressed concern about a dramatic drop in the number of non-critical procedures being done and a steep drop in the number of primary care visits during the pandemic and the impact that could have on Americans’ health.

Baker, hospital leaders: Don’t delay medical care out of fear of COVID-19 »

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines