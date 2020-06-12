CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • 12 Responds    • Community Focus    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Azar joins Baker on tour of Boston hospital

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar joined Gov. Charlie Baker on a visit to Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to see how the state is responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Azar toured the hospital’s COVID-19 test kit assembly areas and visited the primary care practice Friday to hear about work being done to care for patients during the pandemic.

Azar expressed concern about a dramatic drop in the number of non-critical procedures being done and a steep drop in the number of primary care visits during the pandemic and the impact that could have on Americans’  health.

Baker, hospital leaders: Don’t delay medical care out of fear of COVID-19 »

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.



